WATCH: Charleston Co. Parks releases timelapse video of Folly Beach Pier construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks on Tuesday provided an update on the construction of the new Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

Parks spokesperson Sarah Reynolds says crews put the finishing touches on the diamond pierhead and gazebo.

“The gazebo roof is complete, fishing benches installed, and plumbing/electrical installation has begun on the diamond pierhead,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says crews are framing the first observation deck and installing the handrail and deck panels.

“Pile driving and precast setting continue toward land,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the substructure of the pier is 70% complete with roughly 300 feet left to be constructed.

Construction on the new pier began in 2020.

Reynolds says the project is still on schedule to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Charleston County Parks released a timelapse video of the progress between Feb 1 and July 11 on their Facebook page:

