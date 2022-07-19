Dorchester Co. neighborhoods complain of weekly flooding, repair costs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent rainfall has brought up flooding concerns in some Dorchester County neighborhoods, but the county says they’re doing as much as they can with what systems they have in place.

Neighbors along Blackwell Avenue near Summerville say flooding happens between two to three times per week, and sometimes, it gets into their homes and backyards.

Marty Johnson, who lives along Blackwell Avenue, said it rained for about five minutes on Monday, yet there was standing water in the road and front yards were soaked with water.

Dorchester County Councilmember David Chinnis said before the Clean Water Act of 1972, housing developments didn’t have to capture all of the stormwater due to the runoff of roads and driveways.

He said during that time, developers believed stormwater could be caught by the nearest ditch. As a result, he said the infrastructure that was put in at the time cannot handle the amount of rainfall the Lowcountry has seen recently because it’s too small.

Chinnis admits the county has been playing catchup to manage what drainage systems they have.

“The challenge in the older developments is simply availability of where are you going to put the water,” Chinnis said. “We have, and it’s pouring down rain outside right now, when it falls down in such high volumes in such short amount of time, where does it go? Are the ditches deep enough? Are they clean enough? The county is maintaining ditches with a small staff, trying to make sure that they’re clean.”

On Blackwell Avenue, the county said it is raising a grate and must raise its foundation to increase its capacity, which came as a relief to neighbors.

