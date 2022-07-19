SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County deputies investigating shooting

Georgetown County deputies responded to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at...
Georgetown County deputies responded to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating a Monday night shooting after the victim showed up at the hospital.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim arriving at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Lesley said investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and what led up to it.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured

Latest News

Neighbors along Blackwell Avenue near Summerville say flooding happens between two to three...
Dorchester Co. neighborhoods complain of weekly flooding, repair costs
Cottageville Elementary School teacher Chelsea Edens is asking for support in purchasing...
Classroom Champions: Kindergarten teacher needs headphones for young learners
Bill Joy teaches a personal finance class at Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant in this...
Personal finance course to become requirement for SC high school students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Kindergarten teacher seeks headphones for students