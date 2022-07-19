Georgetown County deputies investigating shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating a Monday night shooting after the victim showed up at the hospital.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim arriving at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Lesley said investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and what led up to it.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

