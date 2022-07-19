Lowcountry trail projects awarded $350K in federal grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism awarded $350,000 in federal grant funding for recreational trails in the Lowcountry.

The awards were a portion of the $1.2 million awarded across the state through the federal recreational trails program.

“We are thrilled to see nearly $1.2 million heading to South Carolina to support trail projects across the state,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said. “These dollars will go toward the creation of new trails, and the enhancement of existing trails, helping improve the quality of life for locals and helping attract more visitors – and the tourism dollars they bring – to these areas. Outdoor recreation has been booming since 2020, making it an excellent time to invest in these critical green spaces and recreation areas.”

The four projects receiving awards in the Lowcountry include three $100,000 grants for the Summerville Preserve in Summerville, Hamlin Trails in Mount Pleasant and the establishment of a town-wide trailhead in Edisto Beach.

“Edisto Beach has seen record growth over the last decade with our Census population nearly tripling and our tourists market exploding,” Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said. “Being awarded this grant funding allows our Town to partner with the state to ensure these much-needed recreational assets, which are cherished by our residents and visitors, are provided.”

The agency also awarded a $50,000 grant to Francis Marion National Forest for the Wambaw Cycle Trail enhancement project.

In total, the agency says 35 projects were submitted and evaluated based on already available resources for the project and the ability to maintain the projects among other criteria.

Other projects awarded grants include:

Saluda River Pedestrian Bridge project in West Columbia

Saluda River and Riverwalk access improvements in Columbia

Green Crescent Trail in Clemson

Gap Creek Passage, Palmetto Conservation Foundation

A Better Balance: Bringing Mountain Biking Back to CNP in the Conestee Nature Preserve

Gilder Creek Multi-Use Trail in Mauldin

The Sanctuary Phase 1, Jason Griffin Racing Foundation

