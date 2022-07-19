SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say

Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was found dead inside a Virginia home.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he is a suspect in his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Jose Hernandez Mejia is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his wife’s body inside a home on July 17.

WHNS reports Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before leaving the state.

Deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they took Mejia into custody in Anderson County after spotting him traveling on a highway.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
The city of Charleston's design review board will meet Monday to discuss plans for a $4.5...
New, high-end dealership may be coming to the ‘auto-mile’

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old signals she’ll sue Indiana AG
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian...
Jill Biden, Ukraine’s first lady meet again, this time at White House
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week,...
CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
School Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats is accusing her colleagues of violating state law by...
Charleston Co. School District, board violated state law, board member claims