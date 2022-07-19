SC Lottery
Man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting was suspect in earlier robbery, police say

Georgetown Police confirmed Tuesday the suspect in an armed robbery died in a shooting involving a Georgetown Police officer later that same day.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police confirmed Tuesday the suspect in an armed robbery died in a shooting involving a Georgetown Police officer later that same day.

James Robert Frazier, Jr., 50, was identified as the suspect in the Saturday armed robbery of the Marathon Gas Station on Exchange Street, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

“Investigators have established sufficient probable cause to support their conclusion after examining the evidence at the crime scene and their follow-up investigation,” Brown said.

“We have received numerous calls from concerned citizens about the armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station. We want to reassure the public that there is no reason for concern, the suspect has been identified and this case is being brought to a conclusion,” Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce said.

Brown said the officer-involved shooting that killed Frazier happened after the robbery.

Frazier, of Myrtle Beach, died after being shot by a Georgetown Police officer behind a home near the corner of Church and Palm Streets, State Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

At the time of the shooting, Frazier was armed with a knife, she said.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

It was the 18th officer-involved shooting in the state this year and the first involving the Georgetown Police Department. That agency had no officer-involved shootings in 2021, SLED said.

