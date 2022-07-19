Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is in custody after the shooting of a mother out for a walk with her baby.

SCSO said Steven Galloway, of Dalzell, is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 SCSO responded to a shooting on Rye St. They found a woman had been shot multiple times while pushing her infant in a stroller.

Witnesses provided information to investigators and the victim was also able to provide details. The suspect was identified as Galloway.

The U.S. Marshal’s Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the investigation and helped determine Galloway was at his home on Delaware Drive. SCSO said they attempted to call him out. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators entered the house.

He was found hiding inside. A firearm suspected of being used in the shooting was found as well. Galloway has previous felony charges and is not legally allowed to have a firearm.

SCSO says they believe this is a road rage incident at this time. Galloway and the woman did not know each other. Initial investigation said Galloway became angry that the victim was walking too far in the roadway and started arguing.

Galloway was then reported to have left the verbal argument. He then came back and struck her before retrieving the firearm from his car, shooting at the woman and child. The vehicle used in the incident is currently being sought, it is a gray 2009 Chevrolet HHR with a license plate of VBA 227.

Sheriff Dennis stated, “First, I am extremely proud of how tough and brave this victim is. She miraculously survived this incident and helped us verify the identity of suspect. Second, I am very proud that our responding deputy had a “Go” bag which contains lifesaving medical items. He administered basic tactical medical trauma assessment while waiting for EMS to arrive. We are certain his actions benefited her survivability. I am also proud of the community for standing up against this type of behavior and helping provide information. I asked for help in getting this person into custody, and he was booked into our jail before the night was over. Thank you all.”

Galloway is currently in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Major Randall Stewart with SCSO said Galloway had recently got out of prison five months ago. He’d been serving a 16 year prison term after he plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 shooting of a 16-year-old student. In that case the student was riding his bicycle when he was shot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A Tuesday morning shooting left a mother injured in Sumter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they’d been called to the scene on Rye St after reports of a woman lying in the roadway around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies found the woman had been walking with her infant in her stroller when she was shot multiple times. The child was uninjured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is currently reported in unstable condition by SCSO. The baby is currently with another family member.

Witnesses said a vehicle was potentially involved in the shooting. SCSO is currently investigating.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis shared, “None of us can fathom the evil that it takes for someone to intentionally point a gun at and shoot another person, but in this case, there was an infant child in the middle.”

“Whoever this monster is, I want that person in custody now! Oftentimes, we ask the community to share anything they believe to be important. In this case, I am begging the community, please help us find this person.”

