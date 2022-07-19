New D1 training facility opens its doors to all ages and skill levels

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new training facility with coach-led programming focused on injury prevention and technique for people of all ages will open its doors to the community Tuesday.

Kristen Virgilio, the co-owner of D1 Training East Cooper in Mount Pleasant, says the new facility is all about building community.

“Anyone who wants to get better at something is considered an athlete and this is where they find that connection, the joy in athletics and working out,” Virgilio says

The D1 franchise was originally founded by former NFL player Will Bartholomew so all coach-led programming is modeled after the five basic tenets of athletic-based training. Including dynamic warmups, performance, strength, core and conditioning and stretching.

Training starts as young as 7 years old and adults of any age are encouraged to join.

Virgilio says it’s important for athletes to keep their bodies as healthy as possible to continue to play the sport they love, but often with repetitive sports, many athletes get injured.

The team of six ranges from former football and hockey players to sports training educators who pride themselves on teaching proper form, recovery and injury prevention.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a part of a team or not a kid or an adult,” Virgilio says. “We’ve seen a lot of kids and adults who come to other facilities and in here that aren’t part of a team they don’t play an organized sport that becomes their team this is where they find that connection with it they find the joy in athletics and working out.”

Virgilio says they are working to partner with local clubs, organizations and school sports teams in the future.

They are looking to add to what the teams have already by providing a facility and knowledgeable staff to help with preventing injuries and one-on-one training.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd. and they are inviting the community to join them.

