Nikki Haley hints at possible presidential run

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN/WCSC) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley may have dropped a hint at a 2024 run for the presidency.

The Republican slammed the Biden Administration Tuesday on Twitter, saying the president is deperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal, adding, “It’s painfully obvious that the current White House is bad at negotiating.”

But in another tweet, she said if Biden signs any deal, she would promise the next president will shred it “on her first day in office.”

Haley served as the governor of South Carolina from January 2011 to January 2017, when she resident from that post to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 CNN/WCSC. All rights reserved.

