Scattered PM storms likely each day this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another round of hit or miss showers and storms are on the way today! We’ll start out sunny, warm, humid and dry this morning but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with heat index values near 100° by lunchtime. Clouds will start to build as we head toward lunchtime with a few showers and storms possible by early afternoon. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Be prepared to move indoors! Storms could develop near the coast today. Scattered afternoon and evening storms will give way to quiet weather overnight. Highs today will reach the low 90s with lows tonight in the upper 70s. More of the same is expected through the rest of the work week. Daily storms and plenty of heat with highs in the low 90s each day. Over the weekend, drier air will move into our area which should lead to fewer daily storms and most of us staying dry by Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 93.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.