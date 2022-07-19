SC Lottery
State agents arrest Orangeburg man wanted in Bamberg County shooting

TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting...
TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the Bamberg County town of Denmark on June 15, SLED agents say.(SLED)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it has charged an Orangeburg man with multiple charges in a June shooting in Bamberg County.

TreQuan Stokes, 22, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Investigators say Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes called in SLED agents to investigate a shooting in the Bamberg County town on June 15.

An Aiken man, 21-year-old Keith Sharpe, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder in the same incident, Wunderlich said .

Stokes and Sharpe were booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

correction: An earlier version of this story referred to the shooting as "fatal" based on a news release from SLED set out Tuesday afternoon. SLED has since updated that information, stating the shooting did not involve a fatality.

