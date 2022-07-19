State agents arrest Orangeburg man wanted in fatal Bamberg County shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it has charged an Orangeburg man with multiple charges in a June shooting in Bamberg County.

TreQuan Stokes, 22, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Investigators say Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes called in SLED agents to investigate a fatal shooting in the Bamberg County town on June 15.

An Aiken man, 21-year-old Keith Sharpe, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder in the same incident, Wunderlich said .

Stokes and Sharpe were booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.