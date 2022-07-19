SC Lottery
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer

With two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekobe Sharitz has taken on the role as caregiver during these hard times.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAUI, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A 16-year old-boy in Hawaii is facing a heartbreaking challenge: both of his parents are battling cancer.

Sekope Sharits is stepping up as a caregiver, money manager and big brother.

Although it’s a daily struggle for his family, Sharits said he’s just grateful his mom and dad have made it this far.

Sharits’ mother, Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits, is battling Stage 3 breast cancer. HawaiiNewsNow reports that she has been in and out of Maui Memorial Medical Center for chemotherapy.

“She got discharged last Saturday, just in time for me to bring my dad here,” Sekope Sharits said.

Sekope’s father, Kenneth Sharits, has lymphoma. He is now at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

“My dad is fighting for his life in there,” Sekope Sharits said. “Walking in every day to see him fight for his life, fighting to go back to his wife, my mom, to go take care of her.”

Sekope Sharits’ father had three jobs. Since both parents are sick and unable to work, the teen has been trying to make ends meet.

“This really hit us hard because my parents are selfless people, always giving back more than what we have,” Sekope Sharits said.

Now, the 16-year-old has to figure out the family’s finances.

“I try to help my parents. I try to be like, ‘OK, we have the car payment coming up. We got to pay this off. But we need to put some money off to the side for gas,’” he said.

Sekope Sharits will be a junior in high school this year. He’s not sure if he can return to school because of all the responsibilities at home, including taking care of his 11-year-old brother.

“I do it out of my will and the strength that I have that you guys give me,” Sekope Sharits said, addressing his parents.

Sekope Sharits wears a photo of his late grandfather on his sleeve. He said it’s his good luck charm.

“My main goal is making my parents proud, getting my diploma, moving on to college and then get my college degree,” he said. “Come back to Maui and lay my parents’ hard-working hands to rest.”

Sekope Sharits said he wants to become U.S. Marshal when he’s an adult.

If you would like to help Sekope and his family out, click here.

Copyright 2022 KHNL, KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

