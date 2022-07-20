SC Lottery
1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike

(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One soldier is dead and nine others were injured at Fort Gordon in a lightning strike Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m., according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

