12-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting, deputies say

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy admitted to accidentally shooting himself at a Port Royal park after initially claiming he was wounded by people wearing masks.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the Midtown Apartments to a report of a boy with a gunshot wound.

Port Royal Police officers told deputies the incident occurred about an hour earlier at Shell Point Park and that the wounded boy have been taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Police also said the boy told officers he was shot in the leg by masked people in the park, but interviews with witnesses did not agree with the boy’s story.

The boy eventually admitted to having a handgun he had taken from an aunt without her knowledge and accidentally shot himself in the leg, deputies say.

Deputies searched the park and found the gun hidden along a trail.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, no charges have been filed in the shooting, deputies say.

