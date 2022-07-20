SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

12-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting, deputies say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy admitted to accidentally shooting...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy admitted to accidentally shooting himself at a Port Royal park after initially claiming he was wounded by people wearing masks.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy admitted to accidentally shooting himself at a Port Royal park after initially claiming he was wounded by people wearing masks.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the Midtown Apartments to a report of a boy with a gunshot wound.

Port Royal Police officers told deputies the incident occurred about an hour earlier at Shell Point Park and that the wounded boy have been taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Police also said the boy told officers he was shot in the leg by masked people in the park, but interviews with witnesses did not agree with the boy’s story.

The boy eventually admitted to having a handgun he had taken from an aunt without her knowledge and accidentally shot himself in the leg, deputies say.

Deputies searched the park and found the gun hidden along a trail.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, no charges have been filed in the shooting, deputies say.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
The city of Charleston's design review board will meet Monday to discuss plans for a $4.5...
New, high-end dealership may be coming to the ‘auto-mile’

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
Burton firefighters and EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway near...
Beaufort County crash injures 11, including 7 children
U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases...
Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court
A lawsuit filed by a former Sullivan's Island Police officer alleges sexual harassment and...
Former Sullivan’s Island police officer sues town, alleges sexual harassment