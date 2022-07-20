SC Lottery
$3M critical home repair project approved by Charleston County Council

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council recently approved a $3 million critical home repair program for eligible residents living in the county. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and applications are now open.

There are a few requirements as to who can get these repairs and each home is limited to $30,000 in repairs.

The requirements are as follows: Charleston County resident, 62 years or older, proof of homeownership, meet low-to-moderate income guidelines and reside in the home at the time of the request for assistance.

Charleston County Community Development Department says this program is designed to make homes livable and safe, but homes requiring substantial rehabilitation will not be eligible for this program.

Homes eligible can receive repairs including roof replacement, interior damage associated with leaky roofs, handicap accessibility modification, ramps, weatherization, and insulation.

The funds are good until 2024 but the county says that based on the number of applications they have received so far they anticipate spending the entirety of these funds this year.

Homeowners requesting repair services can receive guidance in completing their applications. Contact the Community Development Department at 843-202-6986 or e-mail CHR@charlestoncounty.org.

The Community Development Department is partnering with the Liberty Hill Redevelopment Group to accept applications and oversee repairs specifically in the Liberty Hill area. Liberty Hill homeowners seeking assistance should contact lhredevgroup@gmail.com or call 843-452-0248.

For critical home repair applications click here.

