Bar owner, elected official call for city’s help protecting N. Charleston bars

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After shootings this summer at several North Charleston bars, some in the community are looking to the city for help keeping patrons safe.

For the co-owner of the latest North Charleston bar to be impacted by gun violence as another weekend approaches, so too does fear.

“I’m nervous,” Derek Middleton said. “You know, we all are nervous.”

Police say four people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Le Crème Lounge last weekend. Co-owner Derek Middleton says they were closed at the time.

Middleton says it is going to be hard to gain back the trust of patrons. He says they have spent the week adding more security measures. They have hired parking lot security, added more cameras and will be restricting what can and cannot be brought into the lounge.

North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says the police department should create a unit specifically to provide help to the bars and the parking lots that surround them, similar to increased King Street patrols in downtown Charleston on the weekends.

“They all pay hospitality taxes and they’re paying a lot of money in hospitality taxes,” Heyward said. “And we should protect and serve them. That’s our job. We should make sure all the bars and restaurants when they have patrons leaving in the nighttime, they’re safe. The ones that break the law need to go to jail.”

But for now, Middleton says they are doing what they can to prevent a night out from becoming a tragedy.

“Our job is to of course protect our patrons, but at the same time we feel like we need help with it too,” Middleton said.

We reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for comment but have not received a response.

