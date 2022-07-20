SC Lottery
Beamer, Joyner highlight Gamecocks at SEC Media Days

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, GA (AP) - Shane Beamer didn’t let any of his fellow SEC coaches upstage him at media days, not even Alabama’s Saban.

South Carolina released a hype video on social media of Beamer ahead of his appearance at the podium. It showed Beamer swaggering into a team meeting room to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” earlier Tuesday in Columbia. Players wiped his brow, handed him a Gamecocks cap (which he placed on backward) and some shades.

Beamer showed off a few moves while players held up lights in the background.

“Walked in, changed clothes, knocked it out in three takes,” he said later in Atlanta. “Had a lot of fun doing it as well. I was a little bit taken aback because one of our players thought I needed to hear the song so I knew what the song was and I knew what the words were. I’m not that old. I know who Soulja Boy is. I know some of the words to that song. It was an easy ask.”

