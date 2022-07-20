Beaufort County crash injures 11, including 7 children

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon injured nearly a dozen people.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Burton firefighters and EMS responded to a report of a crash on Trask Parkway near Roseida Road with someone trapped in a vehicle.

Capt. Daniel Byrne said the crash involved a car and a passenger van. One occupant in the sedan was freed by Burton fire crews who pushed the van away from the vehicle’s door.

Two fire trucks and three ambulances helped 11 occupants, including seven children who range in age from 3 to 10 years old, who firefighters say were not properly restrained.

All injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The road was closed for approximately an hour while firefighters and EMS worked to help the victims and crews then worked to clear the vehicles.

