Bednar brings Stanley Cup to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jared Bednar was back in the place he calls home on Tuesday and he brought an important piece of hardware with him.

It’s tradition in the NHL that every member of the team that wins the Stanley Cup gets one day with the actual trophy to do what they want with it. The Stingrays Hall of Famer and current head coach of the Colorado Avalanche had his day with the Cup and brought it around the Lowcountry.

Things started with Bednar bringing the Cup to the Ice Palace in North Charleston where he spent hours posing for pictures with fans and young players from around the area.

After that, it was off to his offseason home at the Isle of Palms where Bednar took the Cup on his boat along with friends and family including former Stingrays teammate and current team president Rob Concannon.

The day wrapped up at Islander 17 on the Isle for a large get together with some of the most important people Bednar has come across during his 15 year stint in the Lowcountry as a player and coach for the Stingrays.

“All the people that kind of helped me in my time here their support and encouragement over the years means the world to me.” Bednar said. “so just to be able to share it with them and see the smiling faces of everyone taking pictures with it and looking at is has been amazing for me”

Bednar will actually get another turn with the Cup next month when it goes up to Humboldt, Saskatchewan in Canada for the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of the junior hockey league team that lost 16 players and club members in a bus crash back in 2018. The coach co-hosts the tournament and bringing the Cup will make things a little more exciting as well as give him a chance to bring it around his parents and siblings.

