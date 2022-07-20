Charleston County accepting applications for home repair funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is accepting applications for its critical home repair program to fund improvements that make homes safe and livable.

The program provides funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist those of low to moderate income whose homes are in need of repairs. Charleston County Council approved $33 million to address needed repairs, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.

Repairs can include roof replacement, interior damage associated with leaky roofs, handicap accessibility modification, ramps, weatherization, and insulation.

Click here to access the application on Charleston County’s website.

The Critical Home Repair Program is designed to make homes livable and safe; projects requiring substantial rehabilitation are not eligible.

Applicants must be Charleston County residents, 62 years old or older, reside in the home for which assistance is being requested and either own the home or demonstrate ownership interest/rights if it is heirs’ property.

The county’s Community Development Department will be partnering with the Liberty Hill Redevelopment Group to accept applications and oversee Critical Home Repairs in the Liberty Hill area. Liberty Hill homeowners seeking assistance should contact: lhredevgroup@gmail.com or call 843-452-0248.

