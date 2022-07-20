SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County

Coroner also confirms baby brother died in hot car in 2018
The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County officials say the search for a young girl ended in a tragic discovery on Tuesday afternoon and deputies said they have charged her half-brother with murder.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a missing 4-year-old girl, Joanna Lockaby, on Chevy Chase Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene within approximately 10 minutes of receiving the call, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. After deputies talked to the family and got a description of Joanna, they started a search.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis gives an update after a missing 4-year-old was found deceased in Pelzer.

Investigators found the girl’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester on Wednesday in connection with Joanna Lockaby’s death.

William Micah Hester
William Micah Hester(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Hester, who was the victim’s half-brother, suffocated her.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon where he was denied bond. He will be held in the Greenville County Detention Center until he is transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a child's body was found shortly after a 4-year-old was reported missing in Pelzer.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

An autopsy for the girl is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed Joanna Lockaby was the sister of Joe Lockaby, a 1-year-old boy who died in Greenville County in 2018.

According to investigators, Joe Lockaby was left in a hot car parked outside his grandmother’s home on Rogers Avenue.

Joe Lockaby
Joe Lockaby(GoFundMe)

Janik Nix, the boy’s grandmother, was initially charged with homicide by child abuse. She pleaded guilty to assault and battery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to three years of probation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Bond hearing for Janik Nix
Bond hearing for Janik Nix

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
Kayli Keitt, 13, was found safe, according to police.
Missing 13-year-old Charleston girl found safe
Alex Murdaugh appears before Judge Clifton Newman in Colleton County Monday morning. Murdaugh...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
School Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats is accusing her colleagues of violating state law by...
Charleston Co. School District, broke state law, board member claims
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

Latest News

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Crime Stoppers offering reward in Sol Legare Rd. hit-and-run investigation
Rutledge Avenue near Sheppard Street is experiencing flooding Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in downtown Charleston
The annual teacher leadership survey is out and it spells out a lack of faith in the Charleston...
Charleston Co. School Board rated “Ineffective” in teacher survey
Kayli Keitt, 13, was found safe, according to police.
Missing 13-year-old Charleston girl found safe