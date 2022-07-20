SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Lanes back open on Highway 17S near Boone Hall

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday afternoon.

A four-vehicle crash happened near Boone Hall; police reported the crash around 5:00 p.m.

There is no official word yet on injuries related to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
Kayli Keitt, 13, was found safe, according to police.
Missing 13-year-old Charleston girl found safe
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
School Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats is accusing her colleagues of violating state law by...
Charleston Co. School District, broke state law, board member claims
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

Latest News

The annual teacher leadership survey is out and it spells out a lack of faith in the Charleston...
Charleston Co. School Board rated “Ineffective” in teacher survey
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Rutledge Avenue near Sheppard Street is experiencing flooding Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in downtown Charleston
Kayli Keitt, 13, was found safe, according to police.
Missing 13-year-old Charleston girl found safe