FIRST ALERT: Lanes back open on Highway 17S near Boone Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday afternoon.
A four-vehicle crash happened near Boone Hall; police reported the crash around 5:00 p.m.
There is no official word yet on injuries related to the crash.
Traffic is down to two lanes on Highway 17 South near Boone Hall due to a 4 car collision. Tow trucks are on the way. Avoid the area is possible. ^tm— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 20, 2022
