Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say

Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring, officials said. (WESH/VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE/OCALA PD BODYCAM FOOTAGE (VIA VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE)/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Florida police and the FBI said they have dismantled a drug trafficking ring led by a former Florida corrections officer.

“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Christina Guess of DeLand was the head of a drug trafficking ring that put huge amounts of methamphetamine on the streets.

“She’s a former prison guard. She worked for the state of Florida for 12 years,” Henderson said. “We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and we intend to send her back.”

Investigators said Guess, with her supplier in Ocala, Reshard Campbell, and others trafficked at least 24 pounds of meth smuggled in from Mexico in just one year’s time.

Once the drug is diluted or cut, that’s 80 to 100 pounds sold. Busting the ring became a priority.

“We were able to stop thousands of people from being able to purchase in these very small quantities because it’s such a potent drug,” DeLand Police: Chief Jason Umberger said.

Police said some drugs were recovered during the arrests.

Investigators said there have been 174 overdose deaths in Volusia County and nearly 900 non-fatal overdoses this year to date.

One of the people arrested, Andrea Dunmire, accused of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, is also under investigation in the death of her infant child at her home in December. The cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

“We’re not sure exactly how it got into baby’s system. But ultimately, that parent is responsible for the care of that child and that it occurred in this situation, so we’re going to hold somebody accountable for it,” Henderson said.

Though 10 people have been identified and charged, this is an ongoing investigation, and there could be additional arrests.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

