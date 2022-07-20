SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police seeking public’s help in May shooting

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in a homicide investigation.
The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

Capt. James Brown says police need help identifying a suspect in the May shooting of 31-year-old John Staley III.

Staley’s body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence on the morning of May 25.

Authorities say an investigation showed that the victim drove his car around midnight to the Mevers School of Excellence and left his vehicle. A report states that investigators believe that the shooting happened at that location after finding shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sutton with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

