Ladson man sentenced for possession of child porn

A 29-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of...
A 29-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 29-year-old Ladson man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

David Crosby was sentenced to five years in federal prison, a lifetime of court-ordered supervision and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim identified in the case, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators say evidence provided in court showed Crosby had traded child pornography with a person in Canada through an instant messaging application for smartphones.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina says a search warrant revealed almost 400 images and 20 videos on Crosby’s devices.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Limehouse.

