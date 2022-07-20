More heat, more humidity, more storms!

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather continues across the Lowcountry today! Expect plenty of sunshine this morning, hot and humid weather this afternoon and pop-up storms second half of the day. Highs will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. It will turn breezy this afternoon at the beach resulting in the potential for a few rip currents to develop. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents today. Keep the kids close to shore and limit how far out in the ocean you go, especially if you’re an inexperienced swimmer. The coverage of afternoon storms will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday before going back down for the weekend. Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the 90s each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

