Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in the theft of a Rolex watch.

The theft happened on May 23 at Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange, Mount Pleasant Police said on their Facebook page.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking to identify two people in reference to a larceny case where at Rolex watch was taken from the store. The theft occurred at the Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange on May 23, 2022. If anyone is able to identify the people involved please contact Detective Danny Neese at 843-884-4176 or DNeese@tompsc.com. Posted by Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Police did not provide further details about the watch that was stolen.

Anyone who can identify the men in the footage is asked to contact Detective Danny Neese at 843-884-4176 or DNeese@tompsc.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.