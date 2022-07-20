Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in the theft of a Rolex watch.
The theft happened on May 23 at Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange, Mount Pleasant Police said on their Facebook page.
Police did not provide further details about the watch that was stolen.
Anyone who can identify the men in the footage is asked to contact Detective Danny Neese at 843-884-4176 or DNeese@tompsc.com.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.