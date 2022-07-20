Murdaugh to appear in Colleton County for bond hearing on murder charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning since being charged with the murders of his wife and son.

Last week, a Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

It is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.

He called 911 that night, telling investigators he had arrived at the family’s hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton and discovered the bodies.

Murdaugh will appear for a bond hearing on those new charges before Judge Clifton Newman, the same judge who previously denied bond for him last October when the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, accused him of stealing insurance money after her death. That case has since been settled.

At the time, Newman requested a psychiatric evaluation for Murdaugh. Since then he’s been indicted on several other financial crime-related charges and has remained in jail for months.

His lawyers have argued he doesn’t have the money to pay for the bonds he has been granted in other cases.

Murdaugh is currently being held at the Alvin Glenn Detention Center in Richland County and will be driven to the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro Wednesday morning for the bond hearing.

