Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers is offering at least $4,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of one of the suspects connected to a deadly hit-and-run on James Island near Folly Beach.

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A Facebook post from Kimmie Stewart Casting said the victim was working on the Netflix series “Outer Banks.” He was a photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the new season.

Back on July 5, Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Crime Stoppers is looking for information leading to that driver’s arrest.

Surveillance image that shows the vehicle.
Surveillance image that shows the vehicle.

After the first hit and run, another vehicle hit Jennings and also fled the scene, Knapp said. People walking in the area eventually saw Jennings and called 911; he later died at the hospital.

The second vehicle and its driver were identified. Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price, 22, is wanted on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Price. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who wishes to submit other information about the case can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is actively investigating the incident.

In addition to the $4,000 reward for the arrest of the first driver, tipsters could be eligible for an added $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers. Anyone can submit information anonymously by calling 843-554-1111, going to 5541111.com or using the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

