Thousands more now eligible to donate blood after FDA rule change

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Food and Drug Administration expanded the pool of eligible blood donors significantly by changing regulations that previously restricted thousands from being able to give.

The Blood Connection says the old regulations, implemented more than 20 years ago, were meant to protect the blood supply against a variant of mad cow disease, a fatal infection of the brain and nerve tissue.

The regulation prevented donors who lived or traveled to the United Kingdom or parts of Europe for extended periods of time.

There has been no documented case of transmission of the mad cow disease variant Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease through blood transfusions, Blood Connection spokesperson Mercy Myers said, and after years of analysis, the FDA lifted the restriction.

The change comes during a critical need for blood as more patients need blood transfusions and fewer people are donating.

“We are thrilled to welcome this pool of donors into The Blood Connection donor family!” The Blood Connection President and CEO Delisa English said. “As we experience a critical need for all blood types, we are thankful that the FDA chose to expand the pool of eligible donors, a change we have been waiting years for. Our hope is this announcement brings us one step closer to having a stable blood supply again.”

Donors who previously tried to donate through The Blood Connection but were prevented from doing so because of the criteria must undergo a donor reinstatement process. The Blood Connection has team members ready to help donors with that process.

Potential donors can go to thebloodconnection.org/icandonate to submit their information online. If they have any issues, donors are encouraged to call 864-751-1154 to begin the reinstatement process.

Would-be blood donors will not be able to donate until The Blood Connection re-enters their data into the database.

To find a convenient blood donation opportunity, please go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.

The organization relies on blood donors to collect 800 donations per day, to serve more than 100 hospitals across the region.

