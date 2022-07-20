SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USC’s Rattler, Coastal’s McCall on O’Brien Award Watch List

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By USC Athletics and Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall are each on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award which goes to the best quarterback in the country.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2022 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.

Rattler is a 6-1, 215-pound quarterback who enrolled at South Carolina for the spring semester. He played in 23 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley, posting a 15-2 record as a starter. He completed 70.1 percent of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw for a career-high 387 yards against Kansas State in 2020 and tossed a career-high five touchdowns against Western Carolina in 2021. Rattler had three other games with four TD passes and threw at least one touchdown pass in 16 of his 17 career starts.

In all, 12 of last year’s 16 semifinalists return. The group includes the 2021 winner Bryce Young of Alabama and 2021 finalist C.J. Stroud of Ohio, as well as Brennan Armstrong of Virginia, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Jake Haener of Fresno State, UTSA’s Frank Harris, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Will Rogers of Mississippi State, USC’s Caleb Williams, and McCall.

McCall was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list earlier this week. He was also previously named a 2022 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and earned a spot on both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s 20022 Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams earlier this offseason.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has begun at www.TheRealMcCall.com.

Last season, McCall set a new NCAA Division I FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 last season in 2021, eclipsing the previous two records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019. He enters the 2022 season as the active career leader in all of NCAA Division I FBS in career passing efficiency at 196.09.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in several offensive categories including - passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).

Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal’s starting quarterback, McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award winner, a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, and a two-time semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
School Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats is accusing her colleagues of violating state law by...
Charleston Co. School District, broke state law, board member claims
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

VIDEO: Bishop England alum Geoffrey Gilbert drafted by NY Yankees
VIDEO: Bishop England alum Geoffrey Gilbert drafted by NY Yankees
VIDEO: Jared Bednar brings Stanley Cup to the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Jared Bednar brings Stanley Cup to the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Beamer looking forward to year 2 at SEC Media Day
VIDEO: Beamer looking forward to year 2 at SEC Media Day
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Beamer, Joyner highlight Gamecocks at SEC Media Days