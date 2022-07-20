USC’s Rattler, Coastal’s McCall on O’Brien Award Watch List

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall are each on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award which goes to the best quarterback in the country.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2022 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.

Rattler is a 6-1, 215-pound quarterback who enrolled at South Carolina for the spring semester. He played in 23 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma under head coach Lincoln Riley, posting a 15-2 record as a starter. He completed 70.1 percent of his passes (361-for-515) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw for a career-high 387 yards against Kansas State in 2020 and tossed a career-high five touchdowns against Western Carolina in 2021. Rattler had three other games with four TD passes and threw at least one touchdown pass in 16 of his 17 career starts.

In all, 12 of last year’s 16 semifinalists return. The group includes the 2021 winner Bryce Young of Alabama and 2021 finalist C.J. Stroud of Ohio, as well as Brennan Armstrong of Virginia, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Jake Haener of Fresno State, UTSA’s Frank Harris, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Will Rogers of Mississippi State, USC’s Caleb Williams, and McCall.

McCall was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list earlier this week. He was also previously named a 2022 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and earned a spot on both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s 20022 Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams earlier this offseason.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has begun at www.TheRealMcCall.com.

Last season, McCall set a new NCAA Division I FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 last season in 2021, eclipsing the previous two records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019. He enters the 2022 season as the active career leader in all of NCAA Division I FBS in career passing efficiency at 196.09.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in several offensive categories including - passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).

Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal’s starting quarterback, McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award winner, a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, and a two-time semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.

