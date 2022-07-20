WATCH: Mount Pleasant Police officer rescues woman from burning car

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police officer is being praised after he pulled a woman from a burning car on his way home from his shift.

Officer Doug Richards came upon the crash around 1:30 a.m. on May 28 at exit 209 of I-26.

In the video, you can see flames coming from the hood of the car and Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car before running to the car.

“Please help me. I don’t wanna die,” the woman can be heard saying in the full video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Then, Richards is able to pull the woman from the vehicle.

“Officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire, and reassured the driver as he got her out of the car,” Police spokesman Don Calabrese said.

