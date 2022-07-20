Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the smokestacks of a ship.

A police report states officers responded to Dry Dock Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an industrial accident.

Officers say a coworker working with the man told them they were working on the exterior of the smokestack when the man went inside the smokestack and stood on a small platform inside. The coworker told officers the platform gave way and the man, who was not harnessed at the time, fell between 63 and 100 feet to the bottom, the report states.

The report states EMS and firefighters were able to locate the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not released the identity of the victim.

