Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall to have right knee surgery

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the...
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top men’s basketball scorer PJ Hall needs right knee surgery and the team says there’s no timetable for when he might return.

An MRI on Friday revealed the 6-foot-10 Hall’s kneecap had slid out of place.

Hall already was rehabbing from foot surgery during the offseason. He said said in a statement he can’t change what’s happened, but will work hard to return to the court as soon as he can and help the Tigers through his leadership.

Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game last season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

