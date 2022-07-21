Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced the names of two victims in an overnight shooting in Georgetown.

John Ashley Altman, 44, and Emily Elizabeth Richitelli, 30, both from Georgetown, died from gunshot wounds, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight Thursday to a home in the 4000 block of North Frasier Street in the Ringel Heights community. They found Altman dead at the home and the second victim wounded. Richitelli later died at an area hospital.

At the scene, deputies made contact with a witness who help identify the suspect. They made their way to the suspect’s house where investigators say he refused to come out.

“After many unsuccessful attempts to persuade the suspect to surrender, he was considered barricaded, and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually, the suspect left the home and surrendered without incident, according to a news release.

Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and an additional weapon and ammunition possession charge, police spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Todd Jr. is being held without bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

“I am remorseful for the victims in this case and thankful for the professional efforts of the men and women of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in bringing this case to a quick peaceful ending,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “Our efforts now will be to ensure a successful prosecution.”

The investigation is ongoing.

