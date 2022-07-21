SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting

Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and an additional weapon and ammunition possession charge, police spokesman Jason Lesley said.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced the names of two victims in an overnight shooting in Georgetown.

John Ashley Altman, 44, and Emily Elizabeth Richitelli, 30, both from Georgetown, died from gunshot wounds, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight Thursday to a home in the 4000 block of North Frasier Street in the Ringel Heights community. They found Altman dead at the home and the second victim wounded. Richitelli later died at an area hospital.

At the scene, deputies made contact with a witness who help identify the suspect. They made their way to the suspect’s house where investigators say he refused to come out.

“After many unsuccessful attempts to persuade the suspect to surrender, he was considered barricaded, and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually, the suspect left the home and surrendered without incident, according to a news release.

Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and an additional weapon and ammunition possession charge, police spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Todd Jr. is being held without bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

“I am remorseful for the victims in this case and thankful for the professional efforts of the men and women of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in bringing this case to a quick peaceful ending,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “Our efforts now will be to ensure a successful prosecution.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the...
Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

Latest News

To book an appointment for updated vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/healthclinics.
DHEC updates vaccine requirements for back-to-school season
Deputies say a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with shooting another juvenile.
‘Week of senseless shootings’: 16-year-old arrested after Monday night Georgetown shooting
The Charleston Animal Society says there have been more than 400 cases of animal abuse reported...
More than 400 animals killed or abused in SC this year, shelter says
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting near...
Deputies: Teen killed in early-morning accidental shooting