SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the...
Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric
A couple in South Carolina says they are raising awareness about poisonous mushrooms found in...
Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard
To book an appointment for updated vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/healthclinics.
DHEC updates vaccine requirements for back-to-school season