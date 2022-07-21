SC Lottery
Deputies: Teen killed in early-morning accidental shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting near North Charleston that left a teenage boy dead.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting near North Charleston that left a teenage boy dead.

Deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a reported shooting on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle in the North Charleston area where they found the boy inside a home, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

EMS took the boy to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Knapp said.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting appears to be accidental, he said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

