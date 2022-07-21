FIRST ALERT: One westbound lane of I-26 reopens after crash near Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is moving slowly in the westbound side of I-26 Thursday morning after a crash that initially blocked all lanes.

The far left lane reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 199, the exit for U.S. 17 Alt.

Authorities have not said whether the crash involves injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route or expect delays.

