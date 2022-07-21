SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say

A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old died.
By Dave McDaniel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – Florida police discovered a child stabbed to death Thursday after the girl’s critically injured 12-year-old sister walked about a mile away from the home to find help.

Officers were first called to the Longwood home just after 5:30 a.m.

Longwood Police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth said they found a 4-year-old girl who had died. Her 12-year-old sister had walked to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant looking for help.

Investigators said the 4-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds and that the 12-year-old had also been stabbed.

Police found a man at the home who also had stab wounds. He was identified as the girls’ father, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police named Bravo-Torres as a person of interest in the case and said they believe his stab wounds were self-inflicted.

Chenoweth said there was no threat to the community.

The girls’ mother was not home then, but authorities said has been informed of what happened

Police said they have not been called to the home in the past but want to remind people that resources are available for anyone who needs help.

“There is a lot of help people can get if they’re in a domestic situation, and we encourage people to speak up,” Chenoweth said. “If you know someone you think is in a domestic situation and they’re not speaking up, speak up for them, so things don’t escalate into a critical incident.”

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in N. Charleston accidental shooting
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court won’t let Biden implement immigration policy
Don Geddes and his wife, who have lived on James Island for more than two decades, paid for a...
James Island couple claims they’re out thousands after contractor never did work
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Judge won’t quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors
Deputies say a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with shooting another juvenile.
‘Week of senseless shootings’: 16-year-old arrested after Monday night Georgetown shooting
Threatening messages came after Rep. William Gilliard's press conference on banning assault...
State representative contacts SLED about threatening messages