Law enforcement looking for endangered person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina law enforcement officers are searching for a vehicle in an endangered person case.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking drivers to be on the lookout for a light gray 2017 Honda Accord with South Carolina licence plate PXB 860.

Officials have not identified the specific person they believe is in danger or provided any further details on the circumstances leading up to the advisory.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

