SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures

The Columbiana Centre Mall
The Columbiana Centre Mall(Nick Neville)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Victims of the Columbiana Centre mass shooting are suing the mall and claiming the company is at fault, citing failures in security.

The lawsuit from two women alleges the mall operators Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc. (BPR) and the security company Andy Frain Services, Inc. (AFS) failed to provide adequate security. The lawsuit is seeking $20,000,000 in damages.

On April 16, 2022, three men opened fire on each other inside the mall. The shooting and resulting panic left 15 people injured. The shooting led to multiple roads shutting down and a multi day manhunt by law enforcement for all responsible parties.

Since April the mall has added additional security. This includes a gun sniffing K9. Shortly after the dog was introduced, a woman and a 13-year-old were arrested after allegedly showing a loaded gun to other patrons.

The lawsuit alleges negligence from the mall and security company leading up to the shooting,

“Defendants have taken heightened securities measures at other similar facilities including increased signage, gun sniffing dogs, and other processes to control crime that they did not utilize at Columbiana Centre.”

The lawsuit says, “Defendants refused to take appropriate measures to provide for the safety of its patrons, when they knew or should have known, that a dangerous environment existed.”

It makes the argument that the mall operators would be aware of the need for additional security,

Upon information and belief, the City of Columbia Police Department has over One Hundred (100) incident reports on file regarding assaults, robberies, and other violent crimes occurring on or around the premises of the Columbiana Centre that occurred within the last five calendar years.”

Additionally, the lawsuit says, “Defendants were also on notice of security issues about the premises of the mall prior to the above-mentioned shooting due to local law enforcement advising the mall to increase security presence on the premises due to the history of criminal activity at the Columbiana Centre.”

The shooting victims in the lawsuit were at the mall shopping on the day of the shooting. One woman suffered a gunshot wound, the second was grazed by a bullet.

WIS reached out to both BPR and AFS about the lawsuit for comment but has not heard back from them yet.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting near...
Deputies: Teen killed in early-morning accidental shooting
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions
Threatening messages came after Rep. William Gilliard's press conference on banning assault...
State representative contacts SLED about threatening messages
Christopher Jason McNeill is connected to multiple bank robberies across South Carolina, North...
Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say
Andrew Graves, 19, of Lady’s Island, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a...
Lady’s Island man arrested for sexual exploitations of a minor
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting