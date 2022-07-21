Georgetown man arrested in deadly overnight double shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown man is facing charges in an overnight shooting that killed two people.

Ronnie Todd, 42, is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight Thursday to a home in the 4000 block of North Frasier Street in the Ringel Heights community. They found one victim dead at the home and a second victim wounded.

Lesley said the second victim later died at an area hospital.

The investigation into the killings is still underway, he said.

