SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

More than 400 animals killed or abused in SC this year, shelter says

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says when cruelty to animals is on a rise, animal abuse follows, and the state has seen more than 400 cases of animals being abused in 2022.

Animal abuse cases across the state range from dozens of animals getting rescued from a hoarding house to a man throwing a puppy off a balcony killing it.

Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore says animal abuse can include individual acts of cruelty to large-scale cruelty operations like puppy mills. In one case this year, 150 dogs were seized from a puppy mill in Pickens County.

Elmore says some animal rescue organizations across the state have come under fire and been criminally charged for participating in animal abuse.

The Charleston Animal Society has taken in several of these cases but is running out of space.

“Right now, we are overcrowded with animals, but we are holding onto a number of these cases that prevent us from bringing in more animals that are stray animals or homeless animals or unwanted animals,” Elmore says.

He says not all animal cruelty are necessarily intentional. In some cases, people may not realize the animal needs a higher standard of care. For example, the shelter recommends not tethering an animal outside at all, but that those who do should provide those animals with enough shade and water.

The shelter says if you see something say something, but don’t trespass or put yourself in harm’s way. Take photos or videos and call law enforcement to take on the situation.

The Charleston Animal Society is taking donations throughout the month of July to fight animal cruelty.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the...
Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society seeks help in fighting animal abuse
Charleston Firefighters explain that a ‘force shift’ is when they are made to work an extra 24...
Charleston Firefighters worry 270 forced shifts are mentally, physically taxing
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Source: Live 5
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member