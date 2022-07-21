More than 400 animals killed or abused in SC this year, shelter says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says when cruelty to animals is on a rise, animal abuse follows, and the state has seen more than 400 cases of animals being abused in 2022.

Animal abuse cases across the state range from dozens of animals getting rescued from a hoarding house to a man throwing a puppy off a balcony killing it.

Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore says animal abuse can include individual acts of cruelty to large-scale cruelty operations like puppy mills. In one case this year, 150 dogs were seized from a puppy mill in Pickens County.

Elmore says some animal rescue organizations across the state have come under fire and been criminally charged for participating in animal abuse.

The Charleston Animal Society has taken in several of these cases but is running out of space.

“Right now, we are overcrowded with animals, but we are holding onto a number of these cases that prevent us from bringing in more animals that are stray animals or homeless animals or unwanted animals,” Elmore says.

He says not all animal cruelty are necessarily intentional. In some cases, people may not realize the animal needs a higher standard of care. For example, the shelter recommends not tethering an animal outside at all, but that those who do should provide those animals with enough shade and water.

The shelter says if you see something say something, but don’t trespass or put yourself in harm’s way. Take photos or videos and call law enforcement to take on the situation.

The Charleston Animal Society is taking donations throughout the month of July to fight animal cruelty.

