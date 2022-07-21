Morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine, storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and the slow approach of a cold front moving into the Southeast will help to keep the chance of showers and storms in our forecast today. Morning cloudiness will give way to an increase in sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be held down a few degrees today due to the increase in clouds and scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Stormy afternoons have dominated our weather this week and will be a possibility again this afternoon. Any storms today could produce very heavy rainfall over a short period of time. Storms will die down tonight only to do it again tomorrow. Scattered storms will continue Friday and Saturday before drier air starts to move in on Sunday helping to lower the rain chance.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.