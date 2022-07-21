SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine, storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and the slow approach of a cold front moving into the Southeast will help to keep the chance of showers and storms in our forecast today. Morning cloudiness will give way to an increase in sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be held down a few degrees today due to the increase in clouds and scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Stormy afternoons have dominated our weather this week and will be a possibility again this afternoon. Any storms today could produce very heavy rainfall over a short period of time. Storms will die down tonight only to do it again tomorrow. Scattered storms will continue Friday and Saturday before drier air starts to move in on Sunday helping to lower the rain chance.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the...
Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Partly Sunny Thursday With More Pop-Up Storms!
Rutledge Avenue near Sheppard Street is experiencing flooding Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Roads opening back up in downtown Charleston
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in downtown Charleston
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in downtown Charleston