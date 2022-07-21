SC Lottery
No charges expected in N. Charleston accidental shooting

By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says no charges are expected after an accidental shooting killed a teenage boy early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a reported shooting on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle in the North Charleston area, where they found the boy inside a home, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

EMS took the boy to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Knapp said.

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went off and hit the victim.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

