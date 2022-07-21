SC Lottery
Oceanside alum Hartman: ‘I owed it to Wake Forest’ to return after ACC loss

Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake Forest.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Sam Hartman says he owes it to Wake Forest to return for another season rather than turning pro after a disappointing performance in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game loss to Pittsburgh.

Hartman threw four interceptions in the 45-21 loss, which ended the Demon Deacons’ bid for their first ACC title since 2006.

Hartman threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns. He helped Wake Forest unseat national power Clemson to win the Atlantic Division and win 11 games.

Hartman is part of the Atlantic Division’s wealth of returning starters at quarterback. All seven schools have one.

