SC's top deliquent taxpayers paid $8.5M in 2021

SCDOR’s Top Delinquent Taxpayers program is being credited for bringing in more than $17...
SCDOR's Top Delinquent Taxpayers program is being credited for bringing in more than $17 million in money previously owned to South Carolina in its two years
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Revenue says an initiative marking its second anniversary is literally paying off for the state.

SCDOR’s Top Delinquent Taxpayers program is being credited for bringing in more than $17 million in money previously owned to South Carolina in its two years, the agency said Thursday.

The program publicly lists the state’s top 250 individual and top 250 business tax debtors.

The agency says it publishes the names to “provide transparency, fairness and accountability.”

