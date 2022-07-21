SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody

William Alston
William Alston(Source: North Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson, Makayla Evans, Corinne McGrath and Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – State authorities are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Grand Strand while a suspect remains in custody.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department captured 40-year-old William Alston Thursday afternoon after an hours-long manhunt in the areas of Barefoot Resort and the Briarcliffe RV Resort.

Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said officers went to Alston’s house around 2 a.m. on Oyster Catcher Drive to serve a warrant on domestic violence and abduction charges when he started firing shots at two officers. Graham said that the officers did fire back.

North Myrtle Beach police and SLED said all officers involved are OK and were not hit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to help search for an officer-involved...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to help search for an officer-involved shooting suspect in the Barefoot Resort area in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Mindy Montez)

Shortly after shots were exchanged, police evacuated some people from their homes in the Barefoot Resort area.

For several hours Thursday morning, law enforcement blocked off streets in the area of Tanglewood Barefoot Resort and Ironwood Complex while they searched for Alston.

Around 10:30 a.m., police moved their search from the Barefoot Resort area to the Briarcliffe RV Resort area. People living in the Barefoot Resort area were also allowed to return to their homes.

The situation came as a shock to some people who are visiting the area, such as Missy Holtzman.

“It was a little scary and unnerving,” she said. “They told us to stay put and that’s what we did.”

Employees at nearby businesses also recalled learning information as quickly as it was made available while evacuating Thursday.

“You’re just on edge,” said Mindy Montez, who works at Roy and Casper, LLC. “We were trying to work and get our work done, but it was impossible. It was in the back of your mind. Is this guy going to walk by my window?”

Just before 1 p.m., Alston was taken into custody at the Briarcliffe RV Resort. He was taken to the hospital following his capture, with SLED later adding that he was found with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Video from the scene also shows that the Horry County Police Department was also called in to help with the situation.

SLED said the incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year and is the second to take place in the Grand Strand within the past week.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting
Kiziah Goodwin was last seen Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Eastover, according to agents with the State...
State agents search for missing 78-year-old SC woman
Shauna Brown
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results
After shootings this summer at several North Charleston bars, some in the community are looking...
Bar owner, elected official call for city’s help protecting N. Charleston bars

Latest News

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Andrew Graves, 19, of Lady’s Island, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a...
Lady’s Island man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
VIDEO: Lady’s Island man arrested for sexual exploitations of a minor
The Columbiana Centre Mall
Lawsuit alleges Columbiana Centre at fault in mass shooting, cites security failures
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: No charges expected in Charleston Co. accidental shooting