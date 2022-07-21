SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – State authorities are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Grand Strand while a suspect remains in custody.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department captured 40-year-old William Alston Thursday afternoon after an hours-long manhunt in the areas of Barefoot Resort and the Briarcliffe RV Resort.

Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said officers went to Alston’s house around 2 a.m. on Oyster Catcher Drive to serve a warrant on domestic violence and abduction charges when he started firing shots at two officers. Graham said that the officers did fire back.

North Myrtle Beach police and SLED said all officers involved are OK and were not hit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to help search for an officer-involved shooting suspect in the Barefoot Resort area in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Mindy Montez)

Shortly after shots were exchanged, police evacuated some people from their homes in the Barefoot Resort area.

For several hours Thursday morning, law enforcement blocked off streets in the area of Tanglewood Barefoot Resort and Ironwood Complex while they searched for Alston.

Around 10:30 a.m., police moved their search from the Barefoot Resort area to the Briarcliffe RV Resort area. People living in the Barefoot Resort area were also allowed to return to their homes.

The situation came as a shock to some people who are visiting the area, such as Missy Holtzman.

“It was a little scary and unnerving,” she said. “They told us to stay put and that’s what we did.”

Employees at nearby businesses also recalled learning information as quickly as it was made available while evacuating Thursday.

“You’re just on edge,” said Mindy Montez, who works at Roy and Casper, LLC. “We were trying to work and get our work done, but it was impossible. It was in the back of your mind. Is this guy going to walk by my window?”

Just before 1 p.m., Alston was taken into custody at the Briarcliffe RV Resort. He was taken to the hospital following his capture, with SLED later adding that he was found with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Video from the scene also shows that the Horry County Police Department was also called in to help with the situation.

SLED said the incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year and is the second to take place in the Grand Strand within the past week.

