State agents search for missing 78-year-old SC woman

By Patrick Phillips and Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina law enforcement officers are searching for a woman who may be in danger.

Kiziah Goodwin, 78, was last seen in Eastover at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is believed to be driving a light gray 2017 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate PZB 860. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side. Authorities do not know which direction she was headed.

Kiziah Goodwin was last seen in Eastover at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was driving a light gray Honda Accord with SC license plate PZB-860.(SLED)

Goodwin is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes and was likely wearing a headscarf.

Anyone who sees Goodwin or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

