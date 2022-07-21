State agents search for missing 78-year-old SC woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina law enforcement officers are searching for a woman who may be in danger.

Kiziah Goodwin, 78, was last seen in Eastover at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is believed to be driving a light gray 2017 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate PZB 860. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side. Authorities do not know which direction she was headed.

Goodwin is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes and was likely wearing a headscarf.

Anyone who sees Goodwin or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

